Sony pulls Spacey film from festival

Sony Pictures on Monday withdrew a movie starring Kevin Spacey from a Los Angeles film festival following sexual misconduct allegations against the US actor but said it was going ahead with a planned US theatrical release on Dec 22.

All The Money In The World, about the 1973 kidnapping of teenager John Paul Getty III, features Spacey as John's grandfather, the late US oil billionaire Jean Paul Getty.

The film was due to have a world premiere at the American Film Institute's annual festival in Los Angeles on Nov 16.