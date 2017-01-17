Spencer treats low-income families to free screening

Octavia Spencer offered a free screening of her film Hidden Figures to support families in need in the Los Angeles area.

The Oscar winner bought out the 8pm screening at a Baldwin Hills movie theatre for the Martin Luther King Day weekend, she announced in an Instagram post.

Spencer, 46, wrote: "If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come. It's first come, first served."

Hidden Figures, a story behind three African-American women behind Nasa's first successful space mission, was a major box office success in the US. It also earned two Golden Globe nominations. The movie opens here Feb 23.