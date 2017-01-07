Spider-Man up for Bafta Rising Star award

Tom Holland, the latest actor to don the Spider-Man suit, and Loving actress Ruth Negga are among the nominees for this year's EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) said on Thursday.

The list of five nominees includes Spanish actress Laia Costa, known for Victoria, The Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Manchester By The Sea actor Lucas Hedges. Past winners include Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega and Oscar nominee Tom Hardy. The full list of nominees for this year's film awards on Feb 12 will be revealed next week. - Reuters