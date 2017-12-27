Star Wars: The Last Jedi soars to US$745 million worldwide

Disney-Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is showing plenty of force at mulitplexes worldwide with US$777.6 million (S$1.05 billion) globally after Christmas Day, according to boxofficemojo.com

The North American take hit US$365m in its first 10 days as of Sunday - making it the third highest domestic release in 2017 following Beauty And The Beast with US$504m and Wonder Woman at US$412m.