Stars lend their support to The Promise

(From left) Kourtney Kardashian, her sister Kim and Cher at the premiere of The Promise in Los Angeles.

Celebrities of Armenian descent including Cher and the Kardashians lent their support to The Promise, a period film centred on the massacre of Christian Armenians during World War I in what is now Turkey.

Opening here on June 22, it stars Oscar Isaac as an Armenian medical student and Christian Bale as an American foreign correspondent, both of whom fall in love with the same woman (Charlotte Le Bon) as the Ottoman Empire's entry into the war is followed by the genocide.

"So many people, when confronted with a period film, tend to ask that question, 'Why is this still relevant?'" Bale said.

"You only have to look at the news to see sadly how relevant this story still is," he added.

Singer Cher, whose father was Armenian-American, joined reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, whose great-great-grandparents migrated to Los Angeles from Armenia in 1914, at the premiere.