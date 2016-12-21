Still in cinemas

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)

Call it Episode 3.5. This Star Wars entry doesn't break new ground, but its excellent characters, especially the supporting ones like Donnie Yen, will make it an enjoyable romp for fans and non-fans alike.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

Office Christmas Party (M18)

Jason Bateman and TJ Miller play best friends who have to save the company they work for from closing. They rally their colleagues and decide to hold a Christmas party to woo a potential investor. Mayhem ensues, of course.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 43%

La La Land (PG13)

The musical is a front runner this awards season. Emma Stone's chemistry with Ryan Gosling is magnetic, which makes this romance about a budding actress and jazz pianist even more magical.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Moana (PG)

It says a lot when an animated musical film can stay so long at the top of the global box office charts. This is an uplifting tale truly worth your time.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Sing (PG)

Buster the koala will do anything to save his beloved theatre, and that means staging a grand singing competition. The film features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Seth MacFarlane.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

Nocturnal Animals (M18)

Writer-director Tom Ford plays with contrasting textures in this neo-noir psycho-drama about the violence that men and women inflict on themselves and each other. Based on the 1992 novel Tony And Susan by Austin Wright, it stars Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

A Street Cat Named Bob (PG13)

A life-affirming true story of the unlikely friendship between a young homeless busker, James Bowen (Luke Treadaway), and the stray ginger cat named Bob that changed his life.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%