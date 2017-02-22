Still in cinemas

John Wick: Chapter 2 (M18)

Keanu Reeves is back in form as assassin John Wick. Taking place mere days after the first instalment, this sequel is a ride that slams you right back into the action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Manchester By The Sea (NC16)

Casey Affleck has earned much praise for his performance in this drama and deservedly so. The Best Actor Oscar is within his grasp. Fellow Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges is brilliant too.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Jackie (NC16)

Natalie Portman is also gunning for Oscar gold in this biopic of America's favourite former first lady.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

A Cure For Wellness (M18)

This thriller is stylish and well acted, thanks to Dane DeHaan, but the twists and turns kill any momentum.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 39%

The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

Everything is awesome with Lego Batman, who not only has to deal with the Joker but also his greatest fear.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

Fifty Shades Darker (R21)

For those who derived guilty pleasure from Fifty Shades Of Grey, this second encounter proves less satisfying. The sex scenes are still good but the heat between the pair has been compromised.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 9%

The Founder (PG13)

The story of how McDonald's became the fast-food empire it is today is an ugly tale of capitalism. Michael Keaton turns in a fantastic performance as ambitious go-getter Ray Kroc.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%