Still in cinemas

Hidden Figures (PG)

This biopic starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, celebrates the unsung heroines who helped launch the first American into space. This film is most definitely worth watching.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

John Wick: Chapter 2 (M18)

A near-perfect action flick cruising on Keanu Reeves' charisma. Taking place mere days after the first instalment, this sequel is a ride that slams you right back into the action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Manchester By The Sea (NC16)

Catch Casey Affleck's Oscar-winning performance before the movie ends its run. The performances by Michelle Williams and newcomer Lucas Hedges are brilliant too, as is the story.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Jackie (NC16)

Natalie Portman lost the Best Actress Oscar to La La Land's Emma Stone, but her portrayal of the late former US first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy after her husband's assassination is praise-worthy.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

A Cure For Wellness (M18)

This thriller is stylish and well acted, thanks to Dane DeHaan, but the twists and turns kill any momentum.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 39%

The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

Everything is not awesome for Lego Batman, who has to deal with the Joker and his greatest fear.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

Fifty Shades Darker (R21)

For those who derived guilty pleasure from Fifty Shades Of Grey, this second encounter proves less satisfying. The sex scenes are still good but the heat between the pair has been compromised.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 9%