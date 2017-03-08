Still in cinemas

Logan (M18)

Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine outing is an emotional journey, albeit an extremely violent one. Newcomer Dafne Keen is superb as Wolverine's mutant daughter, Laura aka X23. A must-watch for all Wolverine fans.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

T2 Trainspotting (R21)

Danny Boyle and his original 1996 Trainspotting foursome - Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle - are reunited after 20 years. Expect more mayhem, drugs, and comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

Manchester By The Sea (NC16)

Catch Casey Affleck's Oscar-winning performance before the movie ends its run. The performances by Michelle Williams and newcomer Lucas Hedges are brilliant too, as is the story.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

John Wick: Chapter 2 (M18)

A near-perfect action flick cruising on Keanu Reeves' charisma. Taking place mere days after the first instalment, this sequel slams you right back into the action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Hidden Figures (PG)

This biopic starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae celebrates the unsung heroines who helped launch the first American into space. This Oscar-nominated film is definitely worth watching.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

A Dog's Purpose (PG)

This is a soulful story of one devoted dog which finds the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 34%

Collide (PG13)

Eye-candy Nicholas Hoult plays a small-time crook who finds himself on the run from a ruthless gang following a heist gone wrong. Also stars Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 22%