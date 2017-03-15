Still in cinemas

Kong: Skull Island (PG13)

The real heroes here are Kong himself, a giant octopus and gargantuan lizard monsters. The fights between them are epic and exciting - enough to make this creature feature just that little bit more special.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

Logan (M18)

Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine outing is an emotional journey, albeit an extremely violent one. Newcomer Dafne Keen is superb as Wolverine's mutant daughter, Laura aka X23. A must-watch for all Wolverine fans.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

T2 Trainspotting (R21)

Danny Boyle and his original 1996 Trainspotting foursome - Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle - are reunited after 20 years. Expect more mayhem, drugs and comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%

Manchester By The Sea (NC16)

Catch Casey Affleck's Oscar-winning performance before the movie ends its run. The performances by Michelle Williams and newcomer Lucas Hedges are brilliant too, as is the story.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

John Wick: Chapter 2 (M18)

A near-perfect action flick cruising on Keanu Reeves' charisma. Taking place mere days after the first instalment, this sequel slams you right back into the action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Hidden Figures (PG)

This biopic starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae celebrates the unsung heroines who helped launch the first American into space. This Oscar-nominated film is definitely worth watching.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%