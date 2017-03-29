Still in cinemas

Personal Shopper (NC16)

Kristen Stewart's second collaboration with French director Olivier Assayas is a winner.By day she is a personal shopper to a French actress, by night a medium who can see dead people.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Get Out (NC16)

If you have not watched this race-relations horror flick that's earning rave reviews everywhere, catch it before it ends its run.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

Power Rangers (PG13)

It's neither campy nor fun like the original TV series, and works only for die-hard Power Ranger fans.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 47%

Beauty And The Beast (PG)

The live-action remake of a tale that's as old as time is still a box-office champ.Emma Watson's Belle is serviceable, but it is Luke Evans' Gaston who is the star attraction.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%

Kong: Skull Island (PG13)

The real heroes here are Kong himself, a giant octopus and gargantuan lizard monsters.

The fights among them are epic and exciting - enough to make this creature feature just that little bit more special.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

Logan (M18)

Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine outing is an emotional journey, albeit an extremely violent one.Newcomer Dafne Keen is superb as Wolverine's mutant daughter, Laura aka X23. A must-watch for all Wolverine fans.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%