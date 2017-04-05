Still in cinemas

The Boss Baby (PG)

It is hard to resist the charms of a suit-wearing infant (Alec Baldwin) who pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop a dastardly plot. Plus, it has the cutest animated babies ever.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 49%

The Zookeeper's Wife (NC16)

Uplifting true story about real-life heroine Antonina Zabinska (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, who went through great risks to hide 300 Jews from Nazi clutches in their Warsaw zoo during World War II. Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 59%

The Sense Of An Ending (NC16)

Jim Broadbent plays a divorced and retired recluse who is faced with the devastating consequences of his past actions when a mysterious diary comes into his possession.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%

Life (NC16)

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson are terrorised by an alien lifeform on their space station, resulting in a B-grade horror movie wrapped nicely in A-grade packaging.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

Power Rangers (PG13)

It is neither campy nor fun like the original TV series, and it works only for die-hard Power Ranger fans. You have to wait 90 minutes for the heroes to get suited up for action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 48%

Beauty And The Beast (PG)

The live-action remake of a tale that is as old as time is still a box-office champ. Emma Watson's Belle is serviceable, but it is Luke Evans' Gaston who is the star attraction.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%