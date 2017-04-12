Still in cinemas

Ghost In The Shell (PG13)

Flawed as it is, this adaptation of the 1995 anime classic - about Scarlett Johansson's cyber-enhanced soldier questioning her existence - boasts creative effects and an effective cast.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%

Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

This wholly animated version revolving around Smurfette's (Demi Lovato) origins is colourful and comical enough for the kids, but adults may be less entertained.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%

The Shack (PG13)

A man's (Sam Worthington) meeting with God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit after the loss of his daughter is the crux of this slow-moving fantasy-drama, which is based on the 2007 novel of the same name.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 20%

The Boss Baby (PG)

It is hard to resist the charms of a suit-wearing infant (Alec Baldwin) who pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop a dastardly plot. Plus, it has the cutest animated babies ever.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 52%

The Zookeeper's Wife (NC16)

Uplifting true story about real-life heroine Antonina Zabinska (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, who went through great risks to hide 300 Jews from Nazi clutches in their Warsaw zoo during World War II.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 59%

The Sense Of An Ending (NC16)

Jim Broadbent plays a divorced and retired recluse who is faced with the devastating consequences of his past actions when a mysterious diary comes into his possession.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%