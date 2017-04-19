Still in cinemas

Fast & Furious 8 (PG13)

This franchise has become silly, but that is not stopping fans from making this movie a colossal box-office hit. Action is still fast and furious, and that is the magic formula.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 64%

Pop Aye (M18)

A road trip with an elephant? Why not? Local director Kirsten Tan's unique and heartwarming drama is winning raves around the world.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Mean Dreams (PG13)

Bill Paxton is in his element as the baddie in this thriller that revolves around two teenagers desperate to escape their broken and abusive homes.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

Ghost In The Shell (PG13)

Flawed as it is, this adaptation of the 1995 anime classic - about Scarlett Johansson's cyber-enhanced soldier questioning her existence - boasts creative effects and an effective cast.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%

Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

This wholly animated version revolving around Smurfette's (Demi Lovato) origins is colourful and comical enough for the kids, but adults may be less entertained.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 38%

The Boss Baby (PG)

It is hard to resist the charms of a suit-wearing infant (Alec Baldwin) who pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop a dastardly plot. Plus, it has the cutest animated babies ever.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 53%

Beauty And The Beast (PG)

The live-action remake of this tale that's as old as time has conquered box offices everywhere. Emma Watson's Belle is serviceable, but it is Luke Evans' Gaston who shines.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%