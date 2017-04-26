Still in cinemas

The Lost City Of Z (PG13)

Charlie Hunnam leads this drama about British explorer Percy Fawcett, who discovers a lost civilisation. But it is Robert Pattinson who impresses as his fellow explorer Costin.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

Gifted (PG13)

Chris Evans impresses as a father figure in this heartwarming drama about an uncle and his young genius niece.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 64%

Fabricated City (NC16)

Ji Chang Wook and Shim Eun Kyung star in this stylish Korean thriller about a gamer who is framed for a murder.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%

Fast & Furious 8 (PG13)

This franchise has become silly, but that is not stopping fans from making this movie a US$1 billion hit. Action is still fast and furious, and that is the magic formula.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 66%

Pop Aye (M18)

A road trip with an elephant? Why not? Local director Kirsten Tan's unique and heartwarming drama is winning raves around the world.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Mean Dreams (PG13)

Bill Paxton is in his element as the baddie in this thriller, which revolves around two teenagers desperate to escape their broken and abusive homes.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

Going In Style (NC16)

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin play lifelong buddies who decide to rob the bank that absconded with their pension fund in this geriatric comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 45%