Still in cinemas
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG13)
This sequel doesn't break new ground, but it still possesses much of the original's energy, fun and heart.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%
Moonlight (M18)
Simple yet poignant story of a boy who comes to terms with his identity and sexuality. A must-watch.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%
Fast & Furious 8 (PG13)
This franchise has become silly, but that is not stopping fans from making this movie a US$1 billion hit. Action is still fast and furious, and that is the magic formula.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 66%
The Lost City Of Z (PG13)
Charlie Hunnam leads this drama about British explorer Percy Fawcett, who discovers a lost civilisation. But it is Robert Pattinson who impresses as his fellow explorer Costin.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
Gifted (PG13)
Chris Evans impresses as a father figure in this heartwarming drama about an uncle and his young genius niece.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 64%
Boss Baby (PG)
It is hard to resist the charms of a suit-wearing infant (Alec Baldwin) who pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop a dastardly plot.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 53%
Mean Dreams (PG13)
Bill Paxton is in his element as the baddie in this thriller, which revolves around two teenagers desperate to escape their broken and abusive homes.