Still in cinemas

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG13)

This sequel doesn't break new ground, but it still possesses much of the original's energy, fun and heart.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Moonlight (M18)

Simple yet poignant story of a boy who comes to terms with his identity and sexuality. A must-watch.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

Fast & Furious 8 (PG13)

This franchise has become silly, but that is not stopping fans from making this movie a US$1 billion hit. Action is still fast and furious, and that is the magic formula.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 66%

The Lost City Of Z (PG13)

Charlie Hunnam leads this drama about British explorer Percy Fawcett, who discovers a lost civilisation. But it is Robert Pattinson who impresses as his fellow explorer Costin.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

Gifted (PG13)

Chris Evans impresses as a father figure in this heartwarming drama about an uncle and his young genius niece.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 64%

Boss Baby (PG)

It is hard to resist the charms of a suit-wearing infant (Alec Baldwin) who pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop a dastardly plot.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 53%

Mean Dreams (PG13)

Bill Paxton is in his element as the baddie in this thriller, which revolves around two teenagers desperate to escape their broken and abusive homes.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%