Still in cinemas
Passengers (PG)
There are mixed views for this sci-fi romance thriller. You'll either like Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence falling in love in space or you will not. There's no middle ground.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 32%
Assassin's Creed (PG13)
Michael Fassbender takes on the video-game genre and tries to stop a mysterious group that wants to deprive man of free will. Also stars Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)
The force is still going strong with this latest Star Wars saga instalment. Felicity Jones makes a good heroine, but it is Donnie Yen and a droid who steal the show.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%
Ballerina (PG)
Young orphan girl Felicie (Elle Fanning) and best friend Victor (Dane DeHaan) escape from an orphanage and travel to Paris to chase her dreams of becoming a dancer.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%
Sing (PG)
Familiar songs, solid voice cast, cute characters and a heartwarming tale make this animated musical an entertaining treat.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%