Still in cinemas

Passengers (PG)

There are mixed views for this sci-fi romance thriller. You'll either like Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence falling in love in space or you will not. There's no middle ground.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 32%

Assassin's Creed (PG13)

Michael Fassbender takes on the video-game genre and tries to stop a mysterious group that wants to deprive man of free will. Also stars Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)

The force is still going strong with this latest Star Wars saga instalment. Felicity Jones makes a good heroine, but it is Donnie Yen and a droid who steal the show.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Ballerina (PG)

Young orphan girl Felicie (Elle Fanning) and best friend Victor (Dane DeHaan) escape from an orphanage and travel to Paris to chase her dreams of becoming a dancer.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

Sing (PG)

Familiar songs, solid voice cast, cute characters and a heartwarming tale make this animated musical an entertaining treat.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%