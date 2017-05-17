Still in cinemas

The Red Turtle (PG13)

This animation may have a simple story, but the visuals are rich and beautiful, making it a must-watch.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG13)

This movie is breaking box-office records, showing that superhero flicks can be silly and fun.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

Moonlight (M18)

It is your last chance to catch this amazing movie about a simple yet poignant story of a boy who comes to terms with his identity and sexuality.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

The Lost City Of Z (PG13)

Charlie Hunnam leads this drama about British explorer Percy Fawcett, who discovers a lost civilisation. But it is Robert Pattinson who impresses as fellow explorer Costin.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

Get Out (NC16)

Funny, smart and scary, this movie is a masterful representation of the lingering signs of racism behind the facade of 21st century American liberalism.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

Unlocked (NC16)

Noomi Rapace stars in this thriller about an impending terrorist attack in London. Orlando Bloom co-stars.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 25%

The Fate of the Furious (PG13)

It has been more than a month in, but this film is still going strong, all thanks to its fast and furious action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%