Still in cinemas

Alien: Covenant (M18)

Ridley Scott wanted this sequel to be bigger than Star Wars. While he did not get his wish, the sci-fi thriller did dethrone the defending champ, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2, from the US box-office chart.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (PG13)

There is no magic in Guy Ritchie's take on the Arthurian tale with Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law. But if you are an action junkie, this is for you.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 28%

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG13)

This Marvel space fantasy sequel is still going strong, showing that superhero flicks can be successfully silly and fun.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

The Red Turtle (PG13)

This dialogue-less animation tells the simple story of a shipwrecked man's relationship with the titular creature. The visuals are rich and beautiful, making it a must-watch.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Get Out (NC16)

Funny, smart and scary, this movie is a masterful representation of the lingering signs of racism behind the facade of 21st-century American liberalism.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

Fast & Furious 8 (PG13)

It has been more than a month in, but we just cannot get enough of the fast and furious action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

Unlocked (NC16)

Noomi Rapace and Orlando Bloom star in this thriller about an impending terrorist attack in London.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 25%