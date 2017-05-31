Still in cinemas

Alien: Covenant (M18)

Ridley Scott wanted this sequel to be bigger than Star Wars. While he did not get his wish, the sci-fi thriller did dethrone the defending champ, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2, from the US box-office chart.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

This Beautiful Fantastic (PG)

This story of how opposites attract is sweet and enchanting, thanks to the performances of Jessica Brown Findlay and Tom Wilkinson.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (PG13)

There is no magic in Guy Ritchie's take on the Arthurian tale with Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law. But if you are an action junkie, this is for you.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 28%

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG13)

This Marvel space fantasy sequel is still going strong, showing that superhero flicks can be successfully silly and fun.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

Moonlight (M18)

It is your last chance to catch this amazing movie which tells a simple yet poignant story of a boy who comes to terms with his identity and sexuality.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

Fast & Furious 8 (PG13)

It has been more than a month in, but we just cannot get enough of the fast and furious action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (PG)

This is meant for the young ones who enjoy the book series. Timely for the school holidays.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 17%