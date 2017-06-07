Still in cinemas

Wonder Woman (PG)

It's the third best reviewed superhero movie and the movie is doing wonders at the box offices worldwide. Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins give new meaning to girl power.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

31 (R21)

Director Rob Zombie is back with this high-energy slasher flick about five men and women who were kidnapped and terrorised by a crazed three-person group.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 52%

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge (PG13)

This is only for fans of the franchise. There are some fun elements and Javier Bardem is great as undead Spanish captain Salazar. Otherwise, Johnny Depp is basically rehashing his Jack Sparrow shtick again.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 29%

Baywatch (M18)

Summer blockbuster season won't be complete without a risqué romp at the beach. Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, and Priyanka Chopra's eye-candy charms attempt to mask the silly plot.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 20%

Alien: Covenant (M18)

Ridley Scott wanted this sequel to be bigger than Star Wars. While he did not get his wish, the sci-fi thriller did some pretty nasty damage at the box office and gave fans a satisfying tale in the Alien saga.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG13)

This Marvel space fantasy sequel is still going strong, showing that superhero flicks can be successfully silly and fun.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%