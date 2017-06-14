Still in cinemas

Wonder Woman (PG)

It's the third best reviewed superhero movie ever and doing wonders at box offices worldwide. Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins give new meaning to girl power.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Kedi (PG)

This charming documentary about Istanbul's street feline population and how the cats reflect people's lives is beautifully filmed. Not just for cat lovers.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Colossal (PG13)

This flick is not your typical monster movie. Anne Hathaway plays an alcoholic whose life suddenly gets weird when she starts having a connection with a Godzilla-like creature wreaking havoc in Seoul.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

Viceroy's House (PG)

This British-Indian historical drama about the Partition of India in 1947 captures the reality of daily life back then.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

31 (R21)

Director Rob Zombie is back with this high-energy slasher flick about five men and women who are kidnapped and terrorised by a crazed three-person group.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 52%

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge (PG13)

Strictly for fans of the franchise. There are some fun elements and Javier Bardem is great as undead Spanish captain Salazar. Otherwise, Johnny Depp is basically rehashing his Jack Sparrow shtick.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 29%

Baywatch (M18)

Summer blockbuster season just isn't complete without a risque romp at the beach. Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra's combined charm keeps all the silly business afloat - but just barely.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 20%