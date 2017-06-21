Still in cinemas

The Mummy (PG13)

An overzealous Tom Cruise and bad reviews ain't keeping this action-thriller in the crypt. The Mummy is still doing well at the global box offices.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 16%

Wonder Woman (PG)

It may have been dethroned by Cars 3 at the US box office, but there is no stopping Gal Gadot from dominating elsewhere in the world. Together with director Patty Jenkins, they give new meaning to girl power.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

Kedi (PG)

This charming documentary about Istanbul's street feline population and how the cats reflect people's lives is beautifully filmed. Not just for cat lovers.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

The Hunter's Prayer (NC16)

Sam Worthington is an assassin who can't bear to pull the trigger to kill Odeya Rush, and thus the hunter becomes the hunted. Together, they race against time to expose those responsible for brutally murdering her family and bring them to justice.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 41%

Once Upon A Time In Venice (M18)

Bruce Willis plays a PI who goes on a crazy hunt to retrieve his beloved dog, which was stole by a notorious gang.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 20%

Baywatch (M18)

Summer blockbuster season just isn't complete without a risque romp at the beach. Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra's combined charm keeps all the silly business afloat - but just barely.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%