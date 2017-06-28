Still in cinemas

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

It's twice the fun from Steve Carell, who voices Gru and twin brother Dru. The brothers attempt to stop a former child star-turned-villain from destroying Hollywood.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

The Promise (PG13)

The excellent cast of Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon make this tale about the largely forgotten atrocities of the early 20th century Armenian Genocide worth watching.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50%

Transformers: The Last Knight (PG13)

It may be the worst-reviewed movie of the summer blockbuster season, but negative press is not stopping Michael Bay and his band of bots from making money at box offices around the world.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 15%

Wonder Woman (PG)

Wonder Woman is showing little sign of slowing down as it continues to tear up the box office, becoming the highest-grossing release within the DC Extended Universe.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

The Mummy (PG13)

An overzealous Tom Cruise and bad word of mouth are not keeping this action thriller in the crypt.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 16%

The Hunter's Prayer (NC16)

Sam Worthington plays an assassin who can't bear to pull the trigger on Odeya Rush, and so the hunter becomes the hunted. Together, they race against time to expose those responsible for brutally murdering her family and bring them to justice.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 41%