Still in cinemas

The Wall (M18)

Directed by Doug Liman and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena, this thriller follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper with nothing but a crumbling wall between them.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

It is twice the fun with Steve Carell, who voices both Gru and his twin brother Dru. The duo attempt to stop a former child star-turned-villain, Balthazar Bratt, from destroying Hollywood.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 63%

The House (NC16)

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler team up to play parents who blow their daughter's college fund and start an illegal casino in their basement to recoup the loss.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%

The Mummy (PG13)

An overzealous Tom Cruise and negative word of mouth are not keeping this action-thriller in the crypt.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 15%

Wonder Woman (PG)

Wonder Woman is showing little sign of slowing down as it continues to tear up the box office, becoming the highest-grossing release of the DC Extended Universe.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

The Promise (PG13)

The excellent cast of Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon make this tale about the largely forgotten atrocities of the early 20th century Armenian Genocide worth watching.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50%