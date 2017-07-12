Still in cinemas

In This Corner Of The World (PG13)

This beautifully hand-drawn animation centres on housewife Suzu. A dreamer who loves to draw, she does her best to keep the household running in the midst of everyday challenges in a Japan at war.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Our Time Will Come (PG13)

Set during the Japanese occupation in 1941 Hong Kong, director Ann Hui's war drama is based on true events about the political awakening of local schoolteacher Fang Lan (Zhou Xun), who becomes drawn into the resistance movement.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

My Cousin Rachel (NC16)

Rachel Weisz delivers a fine performance as the titular widow who may or may not be after her cousin-in-law Philip's (Sam Claflin) inheritance.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

It is twice the fun with Steve Carell, who voices both Gru and his twin brother Dru. The duo attempt to stop a former child star-turned-villain, Balthazar Bratt, from destroying Hollywood.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 62%

Churchill (PG)

This historical drama follows Winston Churchill during the events leading up to the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy, France, in 1944. Starring Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson, this is a story of the people behind the politician's success, even though they are seldom remembered.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 48%