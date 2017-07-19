Still in cinemas

War For The Planet Of The Apes (PG)

Just give Andy Serkis an Oscar already. The mixture of impressive tech and Serkis brilliance makes you forget the franchise hero Caesar is an ape.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG13)

Tom Holland nails the role of Peter Parker in the best Spidey film so far.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

The Villainess (M18)

This South Korean thriller about female assassin Sook Hee (Kim Ok Bin) will get your adrenaline pumping with its high-octane action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

In This Corner Of The World (PG13)

This beautifully hand-drawn animation centres on housewife Suzu, who does her best to keep the household running in the midst of a Japan at war.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Our Time Will Come (PG13)

Set during the Japanese occupation in 1941 Hong Kong, director Ann Hui's war drama is based on true events about the political awakening of a local schoolteacher.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Wish Upon (PG13)

This horror flick sees Joey King as a teen in possession of a magical music box that grants wishes to its owner.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%

Churchill (PG)

This historical drama follows Winston Churchill during the events leading up to the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy, France, in 1944. Starring Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson, this is a story of the people behind the politician's success.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 49%