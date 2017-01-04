Still in cinemas

Assassin's Creed (PG13)

Michael Fassbender takes on the video-game genre and tries to stop a mysterious group that wants to deprive man of free will. Also stars Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%

Why Him? (NC16)

James Franco and Bryan Cranston attempt to revive the tired father-versus-fiance formula, to some success.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%

Passengers (PG)

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are stranded in space. They fall in love, and then they fight for their lives. You'll either like it or not. There is no middle ground.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 31%

Railroad Tigers (PG)

Jackie Chan and son Jaycee provide some of the more amusing moments in this action-comedy directed by Ding Sheng.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)

The force is still strong with the latest Star Wars instalment. Having Carrie Fisher close the film makes it even more poignant.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

The Great Wall (PG13)

Big ideas, questionable execution. Zhang Yimou's English debut may have Matt Damon as the lead, yet it is disappointing.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%