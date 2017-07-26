Still in cinemas

Baby Driver (NC16)

Thrilling, exhilarating, charming and original, Edgar Wright's heist movie, starring Jamie Foxx, Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey, could just be the film of the year.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (PG)

Luc Besson's sci-fi adventure is one glorious visual expedition, but it is a pity Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne's acting abilities leave a lot to be desired.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%

The Bad Batch (M18)

Suki Waterhouse and Jason Mamoa star in this dystopian drama about a hunt for a missing child and the love-hate relationship between the two leads.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%

War For The Planet Of The Apes (PG)

Just give Andy Serkis an Oscar already. The mixture of impressive tech and Serkis' brilliance makes you forget the franchise hero Caesar is an ape.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG13)

Tom Holland nails the role of Peter Parker in the best Spidey film so far. Keeping the superhero young and eager is the key to success.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

The Villainess (M18)

This South Korean thriller about female assassin Sook Hee (Kim Ok Bin) will get your adrenaline pumping with its high-octane action.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

Wish Upon (PG13)

This horror flick sees Joey King as a teenager in possession of a magical music box that grants wishes to its owner.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 21%