Still in cinemas

Dunkirk (PG13)

Christopher Nolan concocts a war film that not only is spectacular but also emotional and intelligent.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

The Big Sick (NC16)

A charming and heart-warming romantic comedy that looks at a couple going through the ups and downs brought about by their racial differences.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

Baby Driver (NC16)

Thrilling, exhilarating, charming and original, Edgar Wright's heist movie, starring Jamie Foxx, Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey, could just be the film of the year.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (PG)

Luc Besson's sci-fi adventure is one glorious visual expedition, it is a pity that Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne's acting abilities leave a lot to be desired.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 51%

Hampstead (PG)

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson star in this rom-com about how love can be found in the most unexpected places and that age is no barrier to second chances.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 42%

War For The Planet Of The Apes (PG)

Just give Andy Serkis an Oscar already. The mixture of impressive tech and Serkis' brilliance makes you forget the franchise hero Caesar is an ape.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

The Bad Batch (M18)

Suki Waterhouse and Jason Mamoa star in this dystopian drama about a hunt for a missing child and the love-hate relationship between the two leads.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%