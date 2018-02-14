Still in cinemas

Fifty Shades Freed (R21)

It is panned by critics but remains a guilty pleasure for moviegoers, who are keeping this final chapter at the top of box offices worldwide.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 11%

Winchester (PG13)

Starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, this horror flick about the most haunted house in the world is said to be inspired by true events.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 10%

Wonderstruck (PG)

The film is based on Brian Selznick's critically acclaimed novel. Children Ben and Rose from two different eras secretly wish their lives were different.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69%

The 15:17 To Paris (PG13)

Director Clint Eastwood recounts the thwarted 2015 terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris by casting the incident's real-life heroes Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 21%

The Shape Of Water (M18)

Guillermo del Toro's beautiful fantasy about the budding romance between a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious creature (Doug Jones) is up for 13 Oscars this year.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

I, Tonya (M18)

Margot Robbie and Alison Janney are superb in this biopic about disgraced US figure skater Tonya Harding, and both have chalked up acting nominations at the upcoming Oscars.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG13)

The finale to the Maze Runner saga sees Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and friends trying to break into the WCKD-controlled labyrinth, which may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 43%