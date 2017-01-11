Still in cinemas

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)

This is still a box-office winner and expectably so. Catch it before it ends its run. Especially for Princess Leia fans.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

La La Land (PG13)

Seven Golden Globe wins and 11 BAFTA nominations. We expect that the movie, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, will be a strong Oscar contender too.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

Collateral Beauty (PG13)

Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley feature in this drama about a man trying to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 12%

The Great Wall (PG13)

Zhang Yimou's English debut may have Matt Damon as the lead, yet it is disappointing.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 33%

Allied (M18)

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are WWII spies in love with each other. But their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%

Julieta (M18)

After a chance meeting, Julieta (Emma Suarez) learns that her long-lost daughter has resurfaced in Madrid. This begins a painful reflection by Julieta into her chequered past, flashing back to the moments that defined her life.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%