Still in cinemas
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)
This is still a box-office winner and expectably so. Catch it before it ends its run. Especially for Princess Leia fans.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%
La La Land (PG13)
Seven Golden Globe wins and 11 BAFTA nominations. We expect that the movie, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, will be a strong Oscar contender too.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%
Collateral Beauty (PG13)
Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley feature in this drama about a man trying to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 12%
The Great Wall (PG13)
Zhang Yimou's English debut may have Matt Damon as the lead, yet it is disappointing.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 33%
Allied (M18)
Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are WWII spies in love with each other. But their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%
Julieta (M18)
After a chance meeting, Julieta (Emma Suarez) learns that her long-lost daughter has resurfaced in Madrid. This begins a painful reflection by Julieta into her chequered past, flashing back to the moments that defined her life.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%