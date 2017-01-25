Still in cinemas

Hacksaw Ridge (M18)

Mel Gibson is firing on all cylinders in this war drama about US army medic Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), who not only stayed alive on the front lines of WWII without a weapon, but also saved 75 lives in one of the bloodiest battles in US history. Inspiring.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

Split (PG13)

James McAvoy does an amazing job channelling 23 characters in this M Night Shyamalan thriller. His character kidnaps three teenage girls and scares them with his many personalities.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

The Light Between Oceans (PG)

Real-life couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander play a couple whose marital bliss is dampened by childlessness. But things change when they find a baby by chance.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%

Patriots Day (M18)

Mark Wahlberg lends his star power to this biopic on the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (PG13)

What kind of damage can Vin Diesel create in this testosterone-charged flick? Donnie Yen adds to the chaos.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 42%

Arrival (PG13)

Not your typical alien invasion movie. It's intelligent and Amy Adams is excellent. This movie deserves your attention.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

La La Land (PG13)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling continue to win hearts and awards in this sweet musical.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Master (PG)

This Korean thriller keeps you at the edge of your seat. Stars Lee Byung Hun, Gang Dong Won and Kim Woo Bin.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

Collateral Beauty (PG13)

Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley feature in this drama about a man trying to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 12%

Allied (M18)

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are WWII spies in love with each other. But their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%