Still in cinemas

Live By Night (M18)

Ben Affleck writes, directs and acts in this gangster flick set in the 20s Prohibition era. A pity he did not brush up on his acting skills. Nor did he allow his talented co-stars Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson and Chris Cooper to shine.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 32%

Kung Fu Yoga (PG13)

Jackie Chan plays a famous archaeology professor. He and his team go on a grand quest to locate an ancient Indian relic. Along the way, they are ambushed by a team of mercenaries and left for dead.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 56%

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (PG13)

Extreme sports fanatic Xander Cage is again asked to go undercover to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%

Split (PG13)

M Night Shyamalan makes a comeback with this thriller that sees James McAvoy playing a man with multiple personalities who abducts three teenage girls. The movie has been sitting at the top of US box office for two weeks in a row.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

Hacksaw Ridge (M18)

Mel Gibson earned six Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Actor for Andrew Garfield in this World War II drama about a US army medic, who not only stayed alive on the front lines of WWII without a weapon but also saved 75 lives in one of the bloodiest battles in US history.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

Arrival (PG13)

Amy Adams may be snubbed by the Academy but this sci-fi is worthy of your attention. It is intelligent, and Adams is excellent in it.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

La La Land (PG13)

This musical made history by receiving a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. Catch Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling making magic before the film ends its run.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Patriots Day (M18)

Mark Wahlberg lends his star power to this biopic about the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

Master (PG)

This South Korean thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Stars Lee Byung Hun, Gang Dong Won and Kim Woo Bin.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

The Light Between Oceans (PG)

Real-life couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander play a couple whose marital bliss is dampened by childlessness. But things change when they find a baby by chance.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 59%