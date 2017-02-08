Still in cinemas

Elle (M18)

Isabelle Huppert deserves to win the Best Actress Oscar in this Paul Verhoeven-directed "revenge-rape comedy".

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (NC16)

Milla Jovovich does what she does best - killing the undead while looking super cool at the same time.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 33%

Split (PG13)

The movie has been sitting at the top of US box office for three weeks in a row, marking the return of M Night Shyamalan. James McAvoy plays a man with multiple personalities who abducts three teenage girls.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 74%

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (PG13)

Vin Diesel doesn't move far from his Fast & Furious alter-ego here, perhaps just amped-up. His Xander Cage is asked to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Also stars Donnie Yen.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%

Kung Fu Yoga (PG13)

Jackie Chan shows he's still a draw as this action-adventure, where he plays an archaeology professor, is doing well at the local box office.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%

Hacksaw Ridge (M18)

Mel Gibson earned six Oscar nominations for this World War II drama about a US army medic who not only stayed alive on the frontlines of WWII without a weapon but also saved 75 lives in one of the bloodiest battles in US history.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

Live By Night (M18)

Ben Affleck writes, directs and acts in this gangster flick set in the 20s Prohibition era. A pity he did not brush up on his acting skills. Nor did he allow his talented co-stars Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson and Chris Cooper to shine.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 35%

Arrival (PG13)

Amy Adams may have been snubbed by the Academy but she is excellent in this intelligent sci-fi film.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back (PG)

The adventures of Tang Shen and his disciples continue as they travel to the West. Tsui Hark directs this historical fantasy epic based on a script written by Stephen Chow. Stars Kris Wu, Kenny Lin and Yao Chen.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 57%