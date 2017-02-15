Still in cinemas

The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

Everything is awesome with Lego Batman, who not only has to deal with the Joker but has to confront his greatest fear.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

Fifty Shades Darker (R21)

For those who derived guilty pleasure from Fifty Shades Of Grey, this second encounter proves less satisfying, the sex is still good, but the heat between the pair has been compromised.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 10%

The Founder (PG13)

The story of how McDonald's became the fast-food empire it is today is an ugly tale of capitalism. Michael Keaton turns in a fantastic performance as the ambitious go-getter Ray Kroc.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

Silence (NC16)

Martin Scorsese's passion project tells the story of two Christian missionaries who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor. Definitely one of his best works.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

Split (PG13)

M. Night Shyamalan finally has a box-office hit, thanks to this thriller about a man with split personalities who abducts three teenage girls.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 74%

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (NC16)

Milla Jovovich does what she does best - killing the undead while looking super cool at the same time.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 34%

Hacksaw Ridge (M18)

This war epic about a US army medic who stayed alive on the frontline of WWII without a weapon is inspiring.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%