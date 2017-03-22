Still showing

Beauty And The Beast (PG)

The live-action remake of this tale that's old as time has conquered box offices everywhere. Emma Watson's Belle is serviceable, but it is Luke Evans' Gaston who is the star attraction.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%

Get Out (NC16)

A meet-the-parents session for a newly dating interracial couple goes terribly wrong. This low-budget horror flick is fast becoming the sleeper hit of 2017, having made over US$133 million (S$183 million) in the US.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

A United Kingdom (PG)

This well-acted drama, starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike, is based on true events and deals with issues of racism in a striking manner.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

Kong: Skull Island (PG13)

The real heroes here are Kong himself, a giant octopus and gargantuan lizard monsters. The fights among them are epic and exciting - enough to make this creature feature just that little bit more special.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

Logan (M18)

Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine outing is an emotional journey, albeit an extremely violent one.

Newcomer Dafne Keen is superb as Wolverine's mutant daughter, Laura aka X23. A must-watch for all Wolverine fans.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%