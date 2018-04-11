Still showing

A Quiet Place (PG13)

Real-life celebrity couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is utterly compelling in this horror flick about a family who live in silence as mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their lives.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

The Hurricane Heist (PG13)

Maggie Grace teams up with Toby Kebbell in this crime actioner to stop robbers whose massive heist at the US Treasury goes awry after being hit by a Category 5 hurricane.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 49%

Ready Player One (PG)

Steven Spielberg gives virtual reality (VR) a huge boost in this sci-fi homage to 80s pop culture where people escape a dystopian future by plugging into an alternative universe using VR headsets.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

Pacific Rim Uprising (PG13)

John Boyega and Scott Eastwood try to save the world from gigantic monsters by piloting equally huge robots in this sequel to Guillermo del Toro's sci-fi flick.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 45%

Ramen Teh (PG)

Eric Khoo's latest film follows young ramen chef Masato (Takumi Saito) who leaves Japan for a culinary journey to Singapore to find out the truth about his past.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80%

I Can Only Imagine (PG)

The inspiring true story behind MercyMe's chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%