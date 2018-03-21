Still showing in cinemas
The Cured (PG13)
In a world ravaged for years by a zombie virus, a cure is at last found and the wrenching process of reintegrating the survivors back into society begins. Ellen Page stars in this horror-drama that explores guilt and redemption.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 58%
The Strangers: Prey At Night (NC16)
In this sequel to the 2008 horror flick, a family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they stay at a secluded mobile home park and are stalked by three masked psychopaths.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 38%
Gringo (M18)
David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton headline this comedy about a mild-mannered man who stages his own kidnapping to get back at his manipulative bosses.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 39%
Tomb Raider (PG13)
Alicia Vikander makes a credible Lara Croft in this reboot of the franchise, but it is let down by the uninspiring origin story.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 50%
A Wrinkle In Time (PG)
Based on Madeleine L'Engle's novel, this visually gorgeous movie - starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling - follows a young girl's (Storm Reid) search for her missing scientist dad (Chris Pine).
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 40%
Early Man (PG)
In this stop-motion animated comedy set in prehistoric times, Dug (Eddie Redmayne) unites his tribe against mighty enemy Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) to save their home.
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 81%
Black Panther (PG)
Five weeks in and fans are still lapping up this thought-provoking African-centric superhero flick that is becoming one of Marvel's best performing movies ever. Wakanda forever!
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%
