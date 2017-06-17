Swinton: Acting is playing

Okja's lead actress and co-producer Tilda Swinton saw strands of Europe's refugee camp situation in the emotional final scenes of the film, which featured an animal slaughterhouse.

Speaking to The New Paper at a round-table interview on Tuesday, the 56-year-old also said: "The food industry narrative (in Okja) is in a way a fable for something much deeper. It is about the way in which we act as human beings relating to other beings, but even more so, our fellow human beings... And we can all think of humans who have used other humans in the way the humans used Okja (a genetically modified "super pig")."

Director Bong Joon Ho visited a "beef plant" in Colorado to do research for the film and swore off meat for two months as he was haunted by the scents and scenes.

On playing villainous twins, Swinton said: "They are (like) one schizophrenic human... Nancy is more honest. She's bombastic, totally dedicated to business, making deals and depressing people with no shame."

She added with a straight face: "And we know many public people in very powerful positions in the world (who are) now in her club."

For the Oscar winner, acting is "all about dressing up and playing".

"My children (twins Xavier and Honor), they still do it (and) they are 19 now. When they were little, one of them would dress up like a dog and the other as an old lady.

"I mean (it's) fantastic, very often very convincing, and much better than anything I have managed to pull together," said Swinton.

