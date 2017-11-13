Takei, Dreyfuss deny sexual misconduct claims

Star Trek icon George Takei on Saturday denied an allegation he molested a male model in 1981, as Richard Dreyfuss and Gary Goddard became the latest entertainment figures to push back against sexual misconduct accusations.

In an interview published on Friday, former model and actor Scott Brunton accused US actor Takei, 80, of groping him while he was passed out from drinking at Takei's home.

Takei, who was in his early 40s when the alleged incident took place, posted on Twitter and Facebook that it "simply did not occur", adding he did not remember Brunton, who was 23 at the time.

It came as US actor Richard Dreyfuss, 70, was also accused of sexual misconduct on Friday by writer Jessica Teich, 58.

She alleged he harassed her over a period of two to three years in the mid-1980s. On one occasion, she said, he exposed himself to her.

In a statement, Dreyfuss - whose son Harry recently accused US actor Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2008 - denied exposing himself to Teich. But he said he had "flirted" with women, Teich included, acknowledging "how men have behaved toward women for eons is not OK".

Meanwhile, the BBC announced on Friday it was pulling an Agatha Christie drama from its Christmas schedule after rape allegations were made against one of its stars, British actor Ed Westwick.

"These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied," a BBC spokesman said. "The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal By Innocence in the schedules."