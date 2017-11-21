Tambor quits Transparent after sex assault claims

After two women on the set of Transparent accused him of sexual harassment, Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor announced on Sunday he is leaving the Amazon comedy-drama web series.

He is the latest Hollywood star embroiled in allegations of misconduct.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," Tambor told Deadline Hollywood magazine about the transgender role.

"What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

The magazine said the show had already been considering writing off Tambor's character after allegations first emerged against him earlier this month.

"I have already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," Tambor said.

The claims were brought by his former assistant, transgender actress Van Barnes, and another transgender actress, Trace Lysette.

Barnes said he had propositioned her on several occasions, made lewd comments, groped her and threatened to sue her if she made the behaviour known.