Terror weighs on her mind

German actress Diane Kruger said last Friday she took her new film role as a mother who loses her family in a terror attack to show how survivors are often left alone with their suffering.

The 40-year-old, who drew glowing reviews for her part in In The Fade by German-Turkish director Fatih Akin, said the cast and crew in Cannes for the film's premiere were haunted by the 22 victims of the Manchester bombing and the fate of their families.

"I haven't slept in days thinking about what happened, not just in Manchester but all around the world," Kruger told AFP.

"We live at a time when such horrors are occurring almost daily.

You read about 22, 23, 100 dead but you never see a film about the people who are left behind.

How do you continue to live after experiencing something horrible like that, how can you come to grips with such injustice?"