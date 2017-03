Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, 41, was in Beijing to promote her new movie, Fast & Furious 8, in which she plays the villain, Cipher. Referring to herself in the third person, she told a news conference on Thursday: "Charlize was very upset when she found out that she wasn't going to drive any cars, but Cipher, I think, was very excited to know that she was going to have her own badass jet." The movie opens in Singapore on April 13. - REUTERS