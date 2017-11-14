Thor reigns at North American box office

Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok is dominating the North American box office with US$56.6 million (S$77 million) in its second weekend.

The figure gives the third Thor the 29th highest second weekend of all time and the fifth best of 2017. It also took in nearly the combined total of the two new titles that opened last week - family comedy Daddy's Home 2 (US$30 million) and murder mystery Murder On The Orient Express (US$28.2 million).

It is already the ninth highest domestic grosser of the year with US$211.6 million in its first 10 days, and has also been a stellar international performer with US$438 million in less than three weeks - topping US$650 million worldwide.