Three Billboards biggest winner at female-centric SAG Awards

Dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won three prizes at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday in a ceremony marked by women and their stories amid the sexual misconduct scandal that has swept Hollywood.

The film about a furious woman seeking justice for the murder of her daughter was named best ensemble, the top SAG honour. Frances McDormand won best actress and Sam Rockwell took home the best supporting actor statuette.

Gary Oldman won best actor for playing wartime leader Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and Allison Janney won for her supporting actress role as a demanding mother in ice-skating indie I, Tonya.

The ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles after two days of marches by hundreds of thousands of women throughout the US.

The event's host, actress Kristen Bell, said women are having a "watershed moment".

"Let's make sure we lead the charge with empathy and diligence because fear and anger never win the race," she said.

Nicole Kidman won best actress for playing a battered wife in female-centric TV series Big Little Lies. And family drama This Is Us was named best drama ensemble cast in a surprise win over The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale.

Aziz Ansari, nominated for his comedy series Master Of None, was a no-show after making headlines last week when a woman described feeling violated after an awkward date last year. He lost the television comedy actor statuette to William H. Macy for Shameless.

James Franco, a best actor nominee for The Disaster Artist, did show up but skipped the red carpet and did not win.

He has kept a low profile since calling allegations of sexual impropriety against him by five women as "not accurate".