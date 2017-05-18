Tickets for Music Bankgo on sale on May 23
Popular K-pop music variety show Music Bank is bringing its live show to Singapore on Aug 4 at Suntec Convention Hall. Tickets, which cost between $148 and $288, go on sale on May 23 at 10am. They will be available via Asia Box Office.
Hosted by South Korean actor Park Bo Gum and Irene of girl band Red Velvet, the show features K-pop acts including seasoned rockers CNBlue (above) and up-and-coming boy band BTS.
Music Bank is broadcast live to a worldwide audience that watches K-pop stars vie for the top spot on each week's episode. - THE STRAITS TIMES