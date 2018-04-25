Tom Holland still getting the hang of being in Avengers: Infinity War

For those who can't get enough of Tom Holland's "adorkable" version of the crime-fighting web-slinger in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming reboot, Peter Parker and his alter ego will be back alongside an unprecedented number of Marvel superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War.

Opening here today, the sequel brings to the big screen the ultimate deadliest showdown of all time, as the heroes must be willing to sacrifice all to defeat the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he puts an end to the universe.

Part 2 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2019.

Analysts say Infinity War could come close to, or even break, the US$248 million (S$328 million) North American box-office opening set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Reuters reported.

English actor Holland, 21, talks about the evolution of his character in between movies, what he brings to Avengers: Infinity War and how his life has changed since donning the Spidey costume.

How has Peter evolved?

Peter has grown up a lot, but (his mentor) Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) isn't ready for him to have grown up that much.

So he questions Stark quite a bit and is maybe a little cockier with him than he was in the previous movie. Stark is very happy to put him back in his place, which is a lot of fun.

And it's just nice for me and Robert to get to do something different and new.

What is Peter's role now with the Avengers?

At the end of Homecoming, he is invited to join the Avengers and doesn't think he's ready.

He'd rather stay on the ground and look after the little guy.

But in this film, that choice is taken away from him because he now has a responsibility as a superhero in this world to help and do something about it. And that's how he sort of joins the Avengers by default.

What has Peter Parker been doing in between movies?

I think that Peter is just doing his homework and helping people cross the street and stopping minor crimes around the city.

There's a reason why it's called Infinity War... They are really going to war like The Lord Of The Rings-style. Tom Holland

He's just focusing on being a teenager and having fun and getting his schooling done and working hard while also helping people wherever he can.

So I don't think Peter has been up to anything drastic since we've last seen him. But I'm sure there are some fun, exciting stories we'll explore in the future.

Who are some other heroes that Peter connects with in Infinity War?

One of my favourite relationships is Peter's with Peter Quill (Star-Lord), who is played by Chris Pratt.

It was really fun for me to get to work with Chris because he's such a nice guy. He's funny, and he brings so much life to the set.

What's the scope of this movie?

You have the original Avengers. You have the Guardians Of The Galaxy. You have Black Panther and his whole army.

It's not just Black Panther showing up. He is showing up with 5,000 people from Wakanda who are ready to fight.

There's a reason why it's called Infinity War. There is a war. It's not the "Infinity sparring match". It's not the "Infinity game of tennis". They are really going to war like The Lord Of The Rings-style.

Seriously.

It was so cool when we filmed it.

The ability that the Russo brothers (US directors Anthony and Joe Russo) have to structure two films, which can accommodate 60 different actors and give them all their own little piece, is just a marvel to watch.

It is going to be the biggest film of all time.

What was it like coming into this culmination of 10 years' worth of work?

It really is insane. The way these films have been structured is people pop in and pop out. Like I would come in for two days here and come in for a week there.

So I've been sort of distant from the movie while also being very present and involved in my creative side of the movie.

But to see Captain America in his suit and to see Black Panther in his suit is just a dream come true.

I'm just a kid from Kingston (in London) and all of a sudden I've been given this crazy opportunity to not just play a superhero, but Spider-Man, who was my favourite growing up.

So it's been a real whirlwind and an amazing one at that.

How is it being Spider-Man now that you have a few movies under your belt?

I can't wait for the second Spider-Man (movie). I want to do it again.

I had the time of my life on (Homecoming). I made some friends who I'll keep for life.

I learned so much about who I am, about what I can do as an actor and entertainer. It changed my life for the better.

And it has opened so many doors. I've got to travel the world and see amazing places and meet amazing people.

My brothers are through-the-roof happy. They get to say that their big brother is Spider-Man.

I pinch myself all the time. The other day I was sitting in a tent with every single Avenger and just hanging out with them like I've known them for 10 years. And for me that is insane.