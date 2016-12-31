Top trending movies of the year

It has been quite an eventful year with way too many celebrity deaths and break-ups.

Hollywood movies also had their fair share of upheavals at box offices worldwide.

Thanks to Twitter and other social media platforms, movies gained the online buzz that is crucial for business. But excitement on social media does not necessarily translate into box-office gold.

Blockbusters - such as The Huntsman: Winter's War and Alice Through The Looking Glass - that were meant to rule, flopped. Meanwhile, smaller films such as Deadpool and La La Land thrived.

Here are the 10 most tweeted about movies (and their hashtags) of the year:

1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (#StarWars)

Worldwide box office:

US$616 million ($891 million)

2 Suicide Squad (#SuicideSquad)

US$745.6 million

3 Deadpool (#Deadpool)

US$783 million

4 Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (#HarryPotter)

US$722.6 million

5 Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (#Batmanvssuperman)

US$873 million

6 Captain America: Civil War (#CaptainAmericaCivilWar)

US$1.6 billion

7 Finding Dory (#FindingDory)

US$1 billion

8 The Revenant (#TheRevenant)

US$533 million

9 Zootopia (#Zootopia)

US$1 billion

10 Ghostbusters (#Ghostbusters)

US$229 million