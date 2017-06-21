Transformers' new stars are eager for more

While a 16-year gap separates Laura Haddock and Isabela Moner, the two actresses have one thing in common.

They're both getting their big break in Transformers: The Last Knight (TLK) - and they're revelling in the spotlight.

"I feel very lucky to be in this film. Everything I've done, I've really enjoyed, but this has been by far the biggest opportunity that I've ever had," Haddock, who portrays Oxford professor Vivian Wembley in TLK, told The New Paper on Sunday at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London.

Moner, who turns 16 in July and plays the hardened orphan Izabella, agreed, saying it was "really an eye-opening experience".

Prior to landing her role in TLK, Haddock, who is married to The Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin, played Megan Cantor in the fourth season of BBC crime drama Luther opposite Idris Elba. The 31-year-old Brit also had a minor role in both Guardians Of The Galaxy films as Meredith Quill, the mother of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.

Having a husband in the same business helps, as the support is essential. Said Haddock: "We're very good at giving each other 100 per cent support and independence, so it's not so much of getting advice. It's just, 'Good luck, have fun, work hard and I'll be here'."

While she didn't compare herself with the likes of Megan Fox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Haddock relished her role as Vivian.

"I don't know (if I had a bigger role than previous female leads), but I know in this movie, this particular character is a fighter - she's tough, strong and intelligent," said Haddock.

Moner's main claim to fame was starring as the main character CJ Martin in the Nickelodeon children's sitcom 100 Things To Do Before High School.

"I actually grew up watching Michael Bay's Transformers," said the bubbly teen.

Growing up alongside Bay's reinvention of the robots in disguise meant that she had every fan's dream of working on a piece of their childhood.

"That was my introduction to that world because my brothers initially forced me to watch it and I ended up loving it," she said. "I didn't tell them that because I didn't want them to say: 'Told you so.'"

While TLK will see Bay and actor Mark Wahlberg exit the series, both ladies are more than eager to lend themselves to another Transformers movie should the opportunity present itself.